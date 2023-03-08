Priyanka Chopra uses ice on her face to benefit her skin.

The 40-year-old actress explained that when she is preparing to step in front of the camera, she will often try to wear an eye mask and stick her face into a bowl of ice cubes because of how it benefits her complexion.

She told Harper's Bazaar UK: "I try to do an eye mask whenever I'm going in front of the camera. Any eye mask that you wanna use, keep it in your fridge overnight and put it on first thing in the morning – it really makes a big difference. If I'm on camera then I will also ice my face. I will use hot tools to make sure that I get good circulation to sculpt my face too. If I don't have tools, I just use my fingers. This is an old Hollywood-slash-Bollywood trick, one actress told me. If you don't have ice, just stick your face in a bowl of cold water. Sticking your face in a bowl of ice. It really compacts your face. There have been times that I have done that and it really works! Or at least it has woken me up!"

The 'Baywatch' star went on to add that she stays away from soap first thing in the morning because she suffers from dry skin and religiously removes "every ounce" of makeup from her face when she comes home from work.

"For skincare, in the morning, I definitely don't use any form of soap on my face because I have dry skin. If I need to use a cleanser or something - usually I'll come fresh-faced out of the shower and I like to do steam if I can - then I will use an oil, a serum, a moisturiser and an eye cream. In the daytime, I use sunblock. At night, I do the same thing but with a cleanser.

"That's definitely a ritual that I follow. I take off every ounce of makeup from my face because I have to literally wear it every day for my job.