Snapchat has celebrated International Women's Day by paying homage to French feminist icons.

The social media app - which sees users send filtered images to users for up to 10 seconds - acknowledged the annual holiday on Wednesday (08.03.23) featuring augmented reality depictions of

Elisabeth Vigée Le Brun, philosophers Simone de Beauvoir and Françoise de Graffigny, the political icon Simone Veil, the resistance fighters Manon Tardon and Joséphine Baker, the pioneer of French feminism Olympe de Gouges as well as journalist and activist Hubertine Auclert.

Ina blog post, Snap Inc said: "We recognize the incredible women in our community every day, and occasions like International Women's Day provide a special opportunity to highlight all the ways women inspire us."

The company went on to add that the idea behind the designs was to give the "icons" their own space in the public arena.

The company added: "On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Snapchat decided to pay tribute to eight exceptional women. The idea? Allow users to discover virtual statues of these personalities through augmented reality. An original way to give a place to its icons in the public space."