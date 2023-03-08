Katie Price's daughter Princess has given her some blunt career advice.

The 44-year-old reality star was chatting to her 15-year-old girl, whom she has with ex Peter Andre, during a facial and massage session when she reflected on her experiences at 17 when she travelled alone to London to start her glamour modelling career.

In a new episode of 'Katie Price's Mucky Mansion', Princess asked her: "Is there more that you actually want to do?"

Katie admitted: "I want to do loads of stuff! More modelling, more products... and bringing out another song."

However, her teenage daughter pulled a face and responded: "Oh my god... I just think you've done so well in your career, don't ruin it by singing."

Katie - who also has son Junior, 17, with Peter and kids Harvey, 20, Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, with previous partners - fired back: "Shut up Princess!"

She has released a number of singles over the years, representing the UK at the 'Eurovision Song Contest' in 2005 before releasing a cover of 'A Whole New World' the following year with ex Peter, while the track also featured on their album together.

Her most recent single was 2020's 'Heartbroken', but earlier this year it was said her comeback single - which she's worked on with 'The X Factor' star Scarlette Lee - would be finished soon.

Responding to a fan on her Instagram Story asking when they would be dropping the track, Scarlette tagged Katie and wrote: "We literally have been whatsapping today about it! About to finish it up reallll soon (sic)"

Katie reposted the message to her own Instagram Story, while the duo previously shared a clip from the studio in October last year.

In the video, Katie can be heard singing: "Talking about sunshine and rainbows with you, talking about late night therapy with you."