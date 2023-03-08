Zachary Levi has faith that 'Shazam!' will be a success with new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The 42-year-old returns as the superhero Billy Batson/Shazam in the new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) blockbuster 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' and is looking forward to the character's future under DC co-chairs Gunn and Safran.

Zachary told Screen Rant: "I've known Peter Safran for years because he's my boss. He's now my boss-boss, but he's been my boss as my producer.

"And I've known James for years and been a fan of his work for years. I think he's a visionary kind of guy. He really understands world building, and I trust that they're going to come up with some really cool avenues and directions for all of them.

"Not just Shazam (and) the Shazamily, but all the characters within DCU to go live really cool lives and make cool movies. And wherever they collide me into them, I will be stoked."

Billy and his siblings turn into superheroes by saying 'Shazam!' and Zachary revealed that the teenager has grown up in this movie as he is about to turn 18.

He said: "The first moment he was 14-15, now he's 17 turning 18. It's a three-year gap, and for young kids in general, that's a big gap. (They) change a lot in that time, so I was just trying to tap into that.

"Obviously, he's not gonna go from being 14 to being an adult. But where is that middle ground? Where has he matured? Where is he still kind of lacking that maturity?

"I was always trying to look at how 17-year-olds are talking to each other. What words do they use? What's their slang? Things like that. So, I just tried to incorporate as much of that as I could, and hopefully bring a performance that makes sense."