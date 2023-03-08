Greg ‘Ghostcrawler’ Street has reassured gamers the 'League of Legends' MMO is in "good hands" as he departs Riot Games.

The former Head of Creative Development announced he was stepping down from his role at the video development company on Tuesday (07.03.23) due to a combination of "personal and professional considerations".

In a series of tweets, he announced: "Hey internet. Thanks for all the support over the past few months while I was afk

"I am back now with some big news to share: I have decided to step down from my role at Riot Games ...

"A combo of personal and professional considerations led me to down this path. We experienced some devastating personal losses last year and I want to be closer to my surviving family."

However, he has insisted his exit will not impact the MMO as he's built an "amazing" team who will continue the "long journey" of completing the video game.

He continued; "I said from the beginning that building a League of Legends MMO worthy of you all was going to be a long journey. The most important job I could do as part of that was to build an amazing team, and while I try to stay humble overall, I will brag about this team all day!"

Street concluded: "The MMO is in good hands and it’s the right time to hand over the reigns for the next phase

"I plan to stay in game development and I have had a number of exciting opportunities presented to me already. And I will be with you all playing the Riot MMO when it comes out."

Greg first took to Twitter to announce that he is working on a “massive” game, which many fans “have been asking us to create” in 2020.

When a Twitter user asked if the title will be an MMO, Street confirmed: "It is an MMO."

Street previously worked in a similar capacity with Blizzard.