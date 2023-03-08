MyGame mode for 'WWE 2K23' will see Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze as playable General Managers.

The hosts of WWE's popular UpUpDownDown YouTube channel will be able to "draft a roster, manage budgets, sign free agents, choose various match types, arena locations, production elements and more, with the goal of beating a rival GM in weekly ratings battles."

New playable GMs also include Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Mick Foley, and new brands to manage such as NXT 2.0 and WCW.

What's more, MyGM now allows up to four players to join the action locally, plus there are new Seasons and Seasonal Challenges, and much more updates and improvements.

'WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition' and 'Icon Edition' will be available for purchase on 14 March 2023. 'WWE 2K23 Standard Edition' and 'Cross-Gen' will be available for purchase on 17 March 2023.