Cara Delevingne went into rehab after photos of her erratic behaviour last year gave her a wake-up call.

The model, 30, who has used alcohol to numb anxieties in the past, had fans worrying about her health after she was snapped in public looking dishevelled and Cara has now described the images as “heartbreaking”, but admitted she is “grateful” for the paparazzi shots as they drove her to seek help.

She told Vogue magazine in a cover interview for the April issue about one set of photos: “I hadn’t slept. I was not okay… it’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, ‘Okay, I don’t look well.’

“You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

She added about her rehab coming after a break from therapy: “I hadn’t seen a therapist in three years.

“I just kind of pushed everyone away, which made me realize how much I was in a bad place. I always thought that the work needs to be done when the times are bad, but actually the work needs to be done when they’re good. The work needs to be done consistently. It’s never going to be fixed or fully healed but I’m okay with that, and that’s the difference.”

Her admissions follow Cara’s declaration she has been taking time out to “heal” from her life in the spotlight.

Cara, who is dating singer Minke – real name Leah Mason – added she hadn’t felt ready for rehab before seeing the images, and added: “This time I realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that. The community made a huge difference. The opposite of addiction is connection, and I really found that in 12-step.”