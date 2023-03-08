Hilary Duff wants her daughters to "know their power".

The 'How I Met Your Father' actress has revealed the lessons she hopes to teach her and her husband Matthew Koma's girls Banks, four, and 23-month-old Mae as she reflected on International Women's Day.

Speaking to E! News, she pondered: "I just want them to know their power and to know that they things that we can handle are incredible."

And while she is keen to help them "thrive and grow", the most important thing for the 35-year-old star - who also has 10-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie - is that they are simply true to themselves.

She added: "I'm trying to set up a great area for them to thrive and grow, but I just fully want them to be who they want to be and who they're meant to be. No apologies."

Meanwhile, Hilary recently opened up on how she "needed to be [her] own person" after the success of 'Lizzie McGuire', having played the titular character between 2001 and 2002.

She explained: "For so long people were just like 'Lizzie, Lizzie, Lizzie'. And still, now to this day, which it doesn't bother me anymore but it did for a while, I just desperately needed to be my own person."

The actress shot to fame as a child - but she wanted to walk away from her career at the age of 18.

Asked why she felt that way, Hilary said: "I didn’t know how to cook or start a washing machine. I didn’t even know what I liked and what I didn’t. I didn’t plan my day and I was never on my own.

"I had a fabulous career but I was no longer satisfied. My friends did normal things for that age, but I lived in a bubble and felt terrible. Not to mention the pressure I felt: I had about 200 people working for me on tours. I was responsible for their salaries. It was too much.

"I had to pull the plug to understand who I was, what I really wanted, and to learn to live alone."