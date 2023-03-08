Cara Delevingne first got drunk aged seven by “nailing” glasses of champagne at a wedding.

The model, 30, who is now celebrating four months sober after she decided to go into rehab after last year seeing “heartbreaking” paparazzi shots of her looking dishevelled, said she got so drunk on bubbly she passed out.

She told Vogue in her cover interview for the magazine’s April issue about her first experience with alcohol abuse: “I woke up in my granny’s house in my bedroom with a hangover, in a bridesmaid’s dress.

“I’d gone around nailing glasses of champagne.”

By aged 10, Cara was prescribed sleeping pills to manage her insomnia and was also diagnosed with dyspraxia – a disorder that affects movement and coordination.

The ‘Suicide Squad’ actress added it was “the beginning of mental health issues and inadvertent self-harm”, which she said led to a huge range of treatments including “art therapy, music therapy, EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing), CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy)”.

But aged 15 she suffered a breakdown, and was put on antidepressants, and said: “I was on medication and it just… it saved my life. This wasn’t a chemical imbalance as much as it was a full trauma response.

“I hadn’t uncovered the f****** hole inside, the real whirlpool within. And I still think there’s a part of diagnosis and labelling that is damaging.

“There were so many times that I was encouraged to take this or be put on that.”

Cara said she is now more of a “naturalist” and “purist” when it comes to taking medication.

And she added she had the “nicest time” having her first Christmas and New Year’s Eve holiday sober this year with her singer girlfriend Leah Mason, 31, aka Minke.

Cara said: “She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise.

“It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship not trying to rescue someone.

“(Christmas and New Year) was just the two of us. I was in bed by 12.15am on New Year’s Eve having the nicest time.”