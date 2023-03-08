Paris Hilton was prescribed attention deficit disorder medication during her failed bid to conceive with IVF.

The hotel heiress, 42, had her first child via surrogate with her 42-year-old venture capitalist husband Carter Reum in January – a boy she has named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum – but she has revealed her bid to conceive was physically and mentally overwhelming.

In an extract printed by Time magazine from her upcoming autobiography ‘Paris: The Memoir’ she said about her gruelling fertility treatment: “Month after month of injections, several egg-harvesting procedures, more IVF injections, new ADHD meds, my natural state of chaos – it was a lot. The shots are painful.

“At times, I felt like I couldn’t take it anymore.”

Paris added she came to the conclusion the abuse she suffered at the schools for troubled teens she was sent to had impacted too strongly on her body and she hadn’t “healed” enough to have a child.

She said: “I had to confront the fact that my mind and body had never fully healed – and probably never will fully heal – from the trauma I went through as a teenager.”

Talking about how she is now settled into domestic bliss with her new baby, reality star turned DJ Paris went on: “But after two years, we finally welcomed our son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, in January via surrogacy. He is my everything, the child I was always meant to raise.

“I know I wouldn’t have this life if I hadn’t made that difficult choice in my early 20s. Women need to control their reproductive destiny. We need to know ourselves, trust ourselves, and know what’s right for us – and when – and stay in the driver’s seat.”

Paris – who also uses her memoir to reveal she took an agonising decision to have an abortion aged 22 – also said she feared a “forever” romance was never on the cards for her until she met Carter.

She added: “Until I met Carter, who would become my husband, I wasn’t totally convinced that forever was a thing for me.

“With Carter, for the first time in my life, I began a relationship on a foundation of full disclosure. I made a connection that didn’t include separate corners for carefully kept secrets. We were honest with each other. Crazy concept, right? First you own it. Then you can share it.

“We’re now a comfortable married couple. We love our Saturday mornings when we go to the farmers’ market for fresh eggs, fruit, and veggies, which we haul home so I can cook an elaborate brunch, and then we sit there and eat and eat and talk about exquisitely nerdy things like cross-collateralisation and negative pickup.

“We laugh a lot and take time to wonder and be grateful. We love our work, our homes, our jobs, and we adore our dogs.”