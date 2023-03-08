The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children will reportedly get updated titles on the royal family's website.

Prince Harry and Meghan, duchess of Sussex celebrated their 21-month-old daughter's christening last week and referred to her as Princess Lilibet Diana in a statement from their spokesperson.

Now, PEOPLE magazine has reported the royal family's official website will be updated to reflect Princess Lilibet and her three-year-old brother Prince Archie Harrison's titles "in due course".

As it stands, the two children are listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

The titles reflect the precedent which was established by King George V when he issued a Letters Patent in 1917, which meant the title of prince or princess would be conferred on male line grandchildren of the monarch.

Harry's father King Charles became monarch in September 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple referred to their daughter's royal title for the first time as they confirmed her recent christening, which took place at their estate in Montecito, California.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

A source said that Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, did extend an invite to members of his family - King Charles, Queen consort Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales - but they did not attend.

According to the report, there were between 20 and 30 guests at the gathering, including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, and Lilibet's godfather Tyler Perry, as well as an unnamed godmother.

Tyler was seen arriving in Montecito last week before the ceremony, flying in with a 10-person gospel choir.

They sang 'Oh Happy Day' and 'This Little Light of Mine', with the latter also being played at the couple's wedding.