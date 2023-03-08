Jason Sudeikis hopes he and Olivia Wilde are setting a good example to their children.

The 'Ted Lasso' star - who has Otis, eight, and six-year-old Daisy with his former partner - wants him and the 'Don't Worry Darling' director to be able to show their kids that it is great to enjoy their work and wants the youngsters to find similar professional pleasure in the future, whatever they decide to pursue.

Asked if the children know how hard he works to bring 'Ted Lasso' to fans, Jason told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't know if they know how hard, they know how often.

"They know [co-creators] Brendan and Joe real well, and so they see how much we hang out, and laugh and enjoy each other's company, that any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it, and if that's the example that myself and Olivia, provide for them, then I'm happy about that. It doesn't have to be in this business necessarily, but if they find - Daisy wants to be about 10 different things."

Jason - who split from Olivia in 2020 - is delighted his children have embraced the show and the people who work on it just as much as he has.

He said: "They like the show, they watch the show. They know all these guys. They know these guys and gals as real people, not just as their characters. It's nice. It's one big happy family."

On the Apple TV+ series, the Emmy Award-winning star's titular alter ego is father to a son, who lives in the UK while he's based in the UK, and Jason admitted he doesn't think he'd have been able to do that part of Ted's life justice if he wasn't a dad himself.

He said: "I don't think I ever could have portrayed a parent, me personally, effectively in a way that I would have believed until becoming one.

"I don't think I'm a good enough actor to do that kind of make-believe without having that kind of love that enters your life when you have kids."