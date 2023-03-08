Jamie Lee Curtis is "challenging" musicians to have concerts "during the day".

The 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star has bemoaned the fact so many musicians start their gigs so late in the evening and insisted there would be a demand from fans to see big-name artists on major stages in the afternoons.

Laying down her "challenge" on 'Today', she said: "Why are there no matinees? For instance, I love Coldplay. I would love to go see Coldplay. The problem is, I'm not gonna go see Coldplay if they start their show at nine o'clock and there's an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1pm. I think if we filled a stadium with people who want to see matinee of Coldplay, I think we would start a trend."

The 64-year-old actress made similar comments earlier in the week, urging some of her favourite acts to schedule lunchtime concerts.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I am gonna just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion. U2, do a matinee. Coldplay, do a matinee. What about a 12 noon concert, Coldplay? What about it?

"Bruce Springsteen, do a f****** matinee! You're old! Why wouldn't you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days — pun intended — and do it at noon or one o'clock? Two o'clock! Two o'clock matinee!

"Theatre in New York, two o'clock! I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at two o'clock, and I'm gonna be home and in bed by 7:30."

Meanwhile, Jamie admitted she has turned down an invitation to the Oscar nominees' dinner for a similar reason.

She said: "Now you might say, 'Jamie, you're nominated for an Academy Award, you're going to be in the room with only nominees for the Academy Award, and I have declined.' Why? Because mommy goes to bed early."