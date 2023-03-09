Pink has compared her surgery recovery to giving birth.

The 43-year-old singer recently revealed she had a double disc replacement in her neck following hip surgery in November 2021, and she has reflected on the way her body is changing.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's wild to watch your body perform a miracle and then gain your resilience back.

"It makes your your body weak for a time, but it makes the rest of you stronger... And just like an injury, it's how you put yourself back together afterwards.

"That is the most important lesson of all of it. I think when you're 20, you just bounce [back] really well. Well, you don't bounce as well at 43.

"But you get smarter and you know your body. I know my body and I know how it's gonna feel after any given thing."

The singer admitted she hurts "all the time" after her surgery, but she's finding strength in other ways.

She quipped: "I'm the bionic woman now. I am stronger than I've ever been in my life. And also, I hurt all the time... But I can do more pushups than anybody!"

Last month, the 'Perfect' hitmaker admitted the lockdown period helped her voice because she got a break from performing, but it took a toll on her body because she was already inactive after undergoing operations on her neck and hip and then spent her time in the kitchen.

She explained: "Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body.

"Especially during COVID — I gained 36 lbs. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough. And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck.”

Pink - who has daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, six, with husband Carey Hart - feels stronger and better than ever ahead of her upcoming world tour in support of her ninth studio album 'Trustfall'.

She added: "I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life. And I’m ready to go, and I’m ready to get the hell out of here. I’ve been home way too long."