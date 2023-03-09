Selena Gomez has urged her younger self to not "be afraid to ask for help".

The 30-year-old star has shared an emotional message for her younger self as she encouraged her fans to do the same as a reminder that they "deserve the world".

She wrote on Instagram: "Dear younger me, please don't be afraid to ask for help.

"Today is International Women's Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves.

"Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you."

The 'Only Murders In The Building' actress also posted a video on her Rare Beauty brand's Instagram account this week with an affirmation.

She said: "Something I wish I could tell my younger self is: Appreciate the face and the body that you have.

"May not look like everyone else but you are who you are and be proud of that."

Last month, Selena decided to take a break from social media amid apparent drama between herself, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

In a TikTok Live video, she said: "I'm going to be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly.

"I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

Her announcement came shortly after a TikTok user posted a video of Kylie of mocking Selena's eyebrows, which both stars were quick to dismiss.

Kylie commented: "This is reaching, u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.(sic)"

Selena - who had beaten Kylie to the title of most-followed woman on Instagram - replied: "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!(sic)"

Earlier this week, Selena - who previously dated fellow singer Justin Bieber and is now thought to have entered a feud with his now-wife Hailey - took to social media to assure her 55 million followers that they make her "unbelievably happy" but asked them to consider the mental health of everyone before they post.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said: "Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy. Please, please be kinder and consider others' mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."