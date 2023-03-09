Queer Eye's Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness are mourning the loss of Tom Jackson, who has died aged 63.

The 'Queer Eye' family member, who appeared on the Netflix reboot's first episode in 2018, lost his battle with gland cancer metastatic adenocarcinoma on March 3rd.

A post on the show's official Instagram account read: "it’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson (sic)"

Tan commented: "Such incredibly sad news."

Jonathan Van Ness posted: "RIP Tom"

TV presenter Bobby Berk commented: "RIP Tom. Having a Redneck Margarita in your honor (sic)"

On 2018 episode 'You Can't Fix Ugly', Tom spoke out about his battle with lupus, and he went on to rekindle his romance with ex-wife Abby Parr after his makeover on the show.

However, they later went their separate ways again in 2019.

Last year, Tan admitted he is "much more emotional" since becoming a father.

The star - who has 18-month-old son Ismail, with his husband Rob France - said at the time: "I have only cried a couple of times on ['Queer Eye']. But ever since I had my baby, it's made me much more emotional. Much more emotional.

"I'm working a lot of hours. And so sometimes I only get to just see him as we're putting him to bed.

"And that makes me really emotional because I really hate not having a lot of time with him. I just really miss him all the time."