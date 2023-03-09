Mae Muller is to represent the United Kingdom at this year's 'Eurovision Song Contest'.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter will perform 'I Wrote A Song' - which she co-wrote with Brit-Nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson and Karen Poole - at the event, which is to be held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine on May 13th.

She said: "I'm so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

"I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Maneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board!

"I wrote the song 'I Wrote A Song' a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s

UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream."

The news was exclusively revealed by Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast show earlier today (09.03.23) and tonight at 8:55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, Scott Mills will have the first exclusive TV interview with Mae and the first televised broadcast of the official music video.

Mae was chosen following an extensive search headed by 2023 partners the global music management and publishing company TaP Music.

TaP Music co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett said: "We have always been fans of Mae for her voice, songs and star charisma, and when we heard 'I Wrote A Song', we were really taken by its impactful message - 'songs as a form of therapy' (a great message for the biggest song contest in the world) alongside its playful tone and up-tempo fun production.

"From the moment we met Mae, we knew she would be an incredible ambassador for the UK at Eurovision.

"Alongside her abundant talent, she has the most wonderfully warm and fun personality and expressed positivity and excitement about the opportunity to represent the UK.

"We are super excited to work with Mae, EMI and her management company Modest! on supporting Mae to get another great result at Eurovision."

Mae was still working at a pub when she landed her first publishing deal, and in 2022 she was nominated at the MTV EMAs and VMAs.

The UK are hosting this year's 'Eurovision Song Contest' on behalf of Ukraine, following the country’s victory at the 2022 contest with the song "Stefania" by Kalush Orchestra, and amid Russia's invasion of the nation.

The semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th May at 8pm, and the Grand Final will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer plus via BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Saturday May 13 from 8pm.