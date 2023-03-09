Paul Walter Hauser has become the latest star to join the cast of 'The Instigators'.

The 36-year-old actor has boarded the Apple Original Films project and will feature alongside Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Hong Chau.

The film tells the story of two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists when a robbery goes wrong.

Doug Liman is directing the film while Matt and Casey's brother Ben Affleck are producing through their newly-announced banner Artists Equity, together with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh for his banner The Walsh Company.

The script has been penned by Chuck MacLean with Casey, Robinov and Graham having a hand in the development of the screenplay.

Hauser has had supporting roles in movies such as 'Cruella' and 'I, Tonya' and received praise for his portrayal of serial killer Larry Hall in the Apple TV+ series 'Black Bird'.

'The Instigators' is the latest movie to be made by Ben and Matt's Artists Equity studio and Affleck has explained how he wants to focus on quality films as he took aim at Netflix for the "assembly line" process of making movies.

The 50-year-old actor said: "If you ask (Netflix co-CEO and chairman) Reed Hastings... he'd say, 'Hey, we went for quantity to establish a footprint.'

"I'm sure there's wisdom in that and I'm sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, 'How are we going to make 50 great movies? How is that possible?' There's no committee big enough. There aren't enough – you just can't do it."

Ben continued: "It's a thing that requires attention and dedication and work and resists the assembly line process.

"(Netflix's head of original films) Scott Stuber is a really talented, smart guy who I really like... but it's an impossible job."