Alexandra Burke has worn a dress made of over 900 daffodils to help launch Marie Curie's Great Daffodil Appeal.

The 34-year-old singer and actress has teamed up with the end of life care charity for its campaign to raise funds to support people affected by terminal illness, death and bereavement.

She said: "Since mum passed away five years ago the daffodil has become even more special and significant to me.

"Daffodils not only remind me of happy and fond memories of mum, but I find they can help to radiate a positive sign of reflection, despite grief never truly leaving us."

The dress took a week to make, and Alexandra has worn it to encourage people to donate and wear a daffodil throughout March to support the organsation, while also acting as a symbol of reflection for loved ones who have died.

She revealed how she and her mum used to wear a daffodil pin "every year", while their home would "always be full of bunches of daffodils throughout springtime".

Alexandra added: "I’m proud to be involved in this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal.

"I encourage anyone to donate and wear a daffodil pin this March to raise much needed funds for Marie Curie so they can provide even more end-of-life care to individuals and their families.”

Matthew Reed, Chief Executive at Marie Curie, commented: “The money raised through the appeal is vital in ensuring our nurses, doctors, support line and hospice staff can continue the important work we do in helping people get the care and support they need at the end of life.

"Seeing people throughout March wearing their Marie Curie daffodil pin gives me a sense of pride and I would urge people to donate whatever they can, as it really will make a difference.”

Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal takes place throughout March and raises money to support people and their families at the end of life.

For information and to donate visit: mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil.