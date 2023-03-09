Donatella Versace wants her fashion to offer "a protection" to people from their insecurities.

The 67-year-old designer - who serves as chief creative officer for the iconic branded founded by her late brother Gianni - has struck up a rapport with the likes of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Catherine Zeta-Jones over the years, and reflected on the way so many stars look at themselves.

She told Women's Wear Daily: "Cinema and fashion are very much connected, and require the same kind of commitment.

"I have met so many beautiful, strong, intelligent and confident actresses over the years, and getting to know them personally, you realise they are shy and insecure as anybody else — they don’t see themselves as so fabulous.

"They are so worried before the Oscars or any red carpet because they expose themselves to the world and to critiques, just as designers do in fashion before a show, wondering what people will think, have I done a good job or not?"

Therefore, Donatella wants to help boost their "confidence" with her pieces.

She added: "So this is what I try to do with my fashion, to give confidence, offer something of an armor as a protection, that will make you feel strong and safe."

The brand is unveiling its coed fall 2023 collection in LA, which was a conscious choice.

She explained: "I generally never leave Milan [to show] but this season I wanted to do something different, to challenge myself out of my comfort zone, to see how it works in another surrounding.

"I like changes. Last year, I often traveled to the US, and in Los Angeles I feel freer, I don’t know, maybe it’s the ocean…"