TikTok has been hit by an outage affecting thousands of users.

On Thursday (09.03.23) morning, the Chinese-owned video sharing platform saw over 8,000 users reporting issues with the platform, primarily focused on the app.

According to outage monitoring website Downdetetor.com - which collates status reports from a number of sources - issues started at around 9.30am UK time.

Many users have been left unable to access their feed or For You pages.

TikTok is yet to comment on the issue.

It isn't the only social media platform rocked by an outage this week, with Meta's Instagram left inaccessible for over 44,000 users for several hours on Wednesday (08.03.23).

As well as the US, Downdetector also reported issues for users in Japan, Spain, Australia and other countries around the world.

When attempting to access the site, an error message read: "Sorry, this page isn't available."

The Instagram Comms account later tweeted: "Earlier tonight, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram.

"We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. #instagramdown"