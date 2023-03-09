Spotify has unveiled plans to revamp its home screen.

The music streaming app is set to take a lead from TikTok by replacing its album cover grid with an infinite scroll, while other changes are meant to make it easier for users to find new content with video and audio previews added for music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Speaking to CBS, Spotify founder Daniel Ek said: "You'll see Spotify, I think, come alive. You're gonna see a lot more interactive content."

With the update, the home screen will give users a stream of previews of music, shows, podcasts and more content, plus new video feeds for discovery under the Search section.

Meanwhile, the Enhance feature has been given a rebrand as Smart Shuffle, with user-generated playlists reordered alongside suggested related tracks.

In a statement, Spotify co-president Gustav Söderström said: "The most important thing we, at Spotify, can do for creators is to reduce the distance between their art and the people who love it - or who would love it as soon as they discovered it."

While some new features are already live for users on the app, others are due to roll out in the coming months.

Spotify added: "We’re constantly innovating our app experience so we can connect even more artists with listeners.

"And with these latest updates, you’re primed to discover more music, podcasts, and audiobooks easier than ever before."