Cara Delevingne got “blackout” drunk the day before her beloved grandmother’s funeral.

The model, 30, was left devastated when she was told in April 2022 while shooting her ‘Planet Sex’ show in Tokyo her gran Jane Stevens – known as Jane Sheffield and who was Princess Margaret’s former lady-in-waiting – had died aged 85, and she decided to numb the pain a fortnight later at a Met Ball after-party before she had to attend her final farewell.

Cara told Vogue’s April issue about her grief on hearing her gran was dead: “I would stay with her in her house in the country. She looked after me a lot when my parents weren’t able to…. when I heard she had died there were a lot of things I had to process because I hadn’t seen her since Christmas the year before.

“I was really trying to pour everything I had into work, and every night I would come back from filming and sit alone and just cry.

“By the time I got to the Met Ball two weeks later I was f****** exhausted.”

Cara walked the red carpet of the gala, even though her psoriasis – which flares up when she’s stressed – was visible.

She added: “It was a sign of the major stress in my life, that I couldn’t cope, that my body, this sensitive organ, couldn’t handle it.”

Cara then admitted about partying after the event: “I went and got blackout afterwards. It was like, ‘What am I doing?’

“The day after, I had to travel to my granny’s funeral. It was horrible.”

Cara also said in the Vogue interview she first got drunk aged seven, and ended up waking up with a hangover at her gran’s house.

The ‘Suicide Squad’ actress, who is now celebrating four months sober after she decided to go into rehab after last year seeing “heartbreaking” paparazzi shots of her looking dishevelled, said she got so wasted on bubbly at a wedding she passed out.

She said about her first experience with alcohol abuse: “I woke up in my granny’s house in my bedroom with a hangover, in a bridesmaid’s dress.

“I’d gone around nailing glasses of Champagne.”

By aged 10, Cara was prescribed sleeping pills to manage her insomnia and was also diagnosed with dyspraxia – a disorder that affects movement and coordination.

The actress added it was “the beginning of mental health issues and inadvertent self-harm”, which she said led to a huge range of treatments including “art therapy, music therapy, EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing), CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy)”.

But aged 15 she suffered a breakdown, and was put on antidepressants, and said: “I was on medication and it just… it saved my life. This wasn’t a chemical imbalance as much as it was a full trauma response.

“I hadn’t uncovered the f****** hole inside, the real whirlpool within. And I still think there’s a part of diagnosis and labelling that is damaging.

“There were so many times that I was encouraged to take this or be put on that.”

Cara said she is now more of a “naturalist” and “purist” when it comes to taking medication.

She added she had the “nicest time” having her first Christmas and New Year’s Eve holiday sober this year with her singer girlfriend Leah Mason, 31, aka Minke.

Cara said: “She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise.

“It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship not trying to rescue someone.

“(Christmas and New Year) was just the two of us. I was in bed by 12.15am on New Year’s Eve having the nicest time.”