A new Lego 'Harry Potter' game is rumoured to be in the works.

Warner Bros. is said to be keen to mirror the success of 2022's 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' with the new 'Harry Potter' game.

It's been suggested that it will be "one big collection" of 'Lego Harry Potter'.

Although, another report by GameCentral claimed it will be the "Lego equivalent" of 'Hogwarts Legacy', the RPG based in the 'Harry Potter' world.

The news comes amid reports that TT Games has allegedly cancelled Lego Disney and Lego 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' titles, as first seen over at NintendoLife.

The Disney game was said to feature films 'Frozen', 'Winnie the Pooh', 'Jungle Book', 'Toy Story', 'Nightmare Before Christmas', 'Pirates of the Caribbean', 'Maleficent', and 'The Muppets'.

However, there has been no official word from TT Games or Warner Bros. at this time.