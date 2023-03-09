2K unveiled a number of updates and additions to MyFACTION in 'WWE 2K23'.

Players can "build their own ultimate squad of favourite WWE Superstars and Legends by collecting and upgrading cards."

What's more, they've announced online head-to-head gameplay, Live Events, incredible card designs across tiers and unique character models and attires, in MyFACTION.

The head-to-head battles will give players the "experience" of "all-new online gameplay in MyFACTION".

They will be able to "Show off star-studded factions and challenge friends and WWE 2K community members alike through Online Quickplay for endless hours of fun."

The new updates come after 2K confirmed MyGame mode for 'WWE 2K23', which will see Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze as playable General Managers.

The hosts of WWE's popular UpUpDownDown YouTube channel will be able to "draft a roster, manage budgets, sign free agents, choose various match types, arena locations, production elements and more, with the goal of beating a rival GM in weekly ratings battles."

New playable GMs also include Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Mick Foley, and new brands to manage such as NXT 2.0 and WCW.

What's more, MyGM now allows up to four players to join the action locally, plus there are new Seasons and Seasonal Challenges.

'WWE 2K23' Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will be available for purchase on 14th March, 2023. 'WWE 2K23' Standard Edition and Cross-Gen will be available for purchase 17th March, 2023.