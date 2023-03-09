Frank Sinatra's life story is being turned into a stage musical.

'Sinatra the Musical' will premiere at Birmingham Rep later this year and is the first production of its kind to be authorised by the legendary crooner's estate, with the 'Fly Me To The Moon' singer's daughter Tina "delighted" to be involved with the show.

Tina - who will co-produce with Charles Pignone on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises - said: "I am very proud of our new musical production and I'm especially delighted that, for the first time, we're going to give you a perspective on my father that you've never seen before.”

A synopsis for the production reveals it begins on New Year's Eve 1942 where a "skinny 27-year-old Italian American singer" is gearing up for a performance at New York's Paramount Theatre that will "change music history".

The summary continued: " As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America.

"But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin.

"Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.

Joe DiPietro has written the book and promised he has created a story about the 'My Way' singer - who died in 1998 aged 82 - that will be "unexpected and thrilling".

He said: "Growing up, there were two pictures hanging in my grandmother's kitchen -- The Pope and Frank Sinatra. So to sit down with Tina Sinatra and hear stories of her father which no one else knows, and then to be able to put those stories on stage - well I think it'll make for an unexpected and thrilling new musical.

"We'll be showing you how the man became the legend and how the legend was - at the end of the day - just a man. "

And director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall is "beyond thrilled" to be working on the musical.

She said: "I am beyond thrilled to return to the UK, which feels like my second home, to bring the story of the legendary Frank Sinatra to the stage at such a prestigious theatre as the Birmingham Rep. We hope to create an evening of theatre that is as stylish, sophisticated and elegant as Mr. Sinatra, with glorious music from the American Songbook."

The musical, which is also being produced by Michele Anthony, Bruce Resnikoff and Scott Landis for Universal Music Group Theatrical, will open on 23 September and run until 28 October, with its debut coinciding with the 70th anniversary of Sinatra's 1953 UK tour.

Tickets are on sale now