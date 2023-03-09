Cher’s boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards has gushed she is “amazing” with his son.

The ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer, 76, has been dating Alexander, 37, since November, and he has now confirmed they have taken their relationship to the next level by meeting each other’s children.

Alexander, who has son Slash Electric, three, with his 39-year-old model ex-girlfriend Amber Rose – while Cher has kids Chaz Bono, 54, and 46-year-old Elijah Blue Allman – told TMZ: “Chaz is my guy and Elijah, Chaz and Elijah are my guys.”

When asked if Cher was being a good stepmum to his son, he added: “She is amazing.”

And when quizzed about what made him fall in love with the singer and actress, he said: “Just Cher being Cher.”

He also said he was focusing on raising his son now when asked if he wanted a kid with the singer.

Referencing Amber’s 10-year-old son who she had with her rapper ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, 35, he added: “You know right now I'm just focused on Slash, my son, and his brother Sebastian.”

Cher, who is set to release two new albums which she is working on with Alexander and has said she is trying to get herself “in shape” for a new tour,

fuelled speculation she is engaged to Alexander after she flashed a huge ring in a New Year’s Eve picture.

She was seen grinning in a snap shared online of the sparkler given to her by boyfriend, and captioned the image, which also showed AE giving her a kiss: “Happy New Year Daddy” – prompting some trolls to mock her online over the singer’s nickname for her younger lover.

Rumours the pair are engaged started on Christmas Day when Cher shared a photo of a diamond ring being held by Alexander alongside the caption: “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”

Cher has defended her and Alexander’s age gap and relationship by insisting they love each other.

Last year she said they “kiss like teenagers” and has declared: “Love doesn’t know math, it sees.”

She added in December: “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great… and I think he’s quite handsome.”

The couple first made headlines in November when they were photographed after a dinner date in Los Angeles holding hands.

Cher previously dated Tom Cruise, 60, when they had a 16-year age gap.

She has also been married twice – to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979 – and had son Chaz and Elijah with the late musicians respectively.