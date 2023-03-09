Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination has been a "wake-up call" to the Academy.

The 41-year-old star's surprise place on the Best Actress shortlist for her work on little-seen 'To Leslie' amid high profile support from the likes of Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton and Cate Blanchett prompted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to "conduct a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees", but they later declared she would remain on the shortlist and the organisation's president, Janet Yang, has insisted Andrea earned her nod "fair and square".

However, Janet also acknowledged the viral campaigning for Andrea to receive a nomination has prompted the Academy to make plans to take a "very, very close look" at the regulations around promotion to ensure they're still appropriate in the age of social media.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain' ahead of this Sunday's (12.03.23) Oscars, she said: "We felt that Andrea had earned her nomination fair and square.

"At the same time, we are going to - right after The Oscars - we’re going to take a very, very close look at the campaign regulations and make sure they reflect our changing environment.

"Meaning a lot more social media and just how things are communicated. So, it was a good wake up call for us."

Andrea recently slammed the "abhorrently unequal" film industry and insisted she was "grateful" for the conversation sparked by her nomination - which came as Black actresses Viola Davis ('The Woman King') and 'Till’s Danielle Deadwyler were surprisingly snubbed -because it "must be had".

She said: "[I am] coming to terms with what the nomination means, for me and for others.

“It not only makes sense that this conversation would be sparked, but it is necessary.

"The film industry is abhorrently unequal in terms of opportunity. I’m mindful not to speak for the experience of other people because they are better placed to speak, and I want to listen.

“I am grateful for the conversation because it must be had. It has deeply impacted me.”

The 'Nocturnal Animals' actress is unsure what, if anything, her experiences will mean for future awards campaigning.

She said: “Awards campaigning is as acerbically exclusive as it has always been. I do not yet know which measures will best encourage meritocracy. I’ve been working toward discovering them and will continue to.”