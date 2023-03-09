Heavily pregnant Jessie J feels as if she “may as well sleep on the toilet” as she battles flu.

The ‘Price Tag’ singer, 34, is set to have her first child with her basketball player boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, 38, and said on Wednesday (08.03.23) on her Instagram she had been stricken with illness before now telling fans she is struggling to maintain her fluid levels.

She said on her Instagram in the early hours of Thursday (09.03.23): “I may as well sleep on the toilet at this point.

“Keeping your fluids up whilst sick whilst pregnant is a match made in ‘we got any more loo roll’ heaven.”

A day earlier she said on Instagram: “The flu got me” alongside a zombie emoji, and shortly after shared the quote: “Mood: Confident Patience. Everything is going to fall into place as it should, exactly when it should.”

Along with preparing for motherhood, Jessie is said to be filming an upcoming documentary about her comeback to music as she becomes a mum.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: “Jessie’s determined not to let her pregnancy prevent her from relaunching her career.

“The documentary will see Jessie discuss everything from pregnancy, miscarriage, health problems, heartbreak and love life to her fall from public favour and planned comeback.”

Jessie surprised fans in January by revealing she was pregnant 13 months after she suffered a miscarriage, and told fans she has been battling morning sickness.

She has also hit out at people trying to advise her on how to cope with being an expectant mum, saying the experience is unique to every woman.

Jessie said: “The comments on videos about pregnancy is a whole new experience… it’s very interesting observing how women are with each other.

“Let me just say this. Pregnancy is the most relatable but UNIQUE journey. We all feel it and experience and deal with it on OUR own way.

“Telling someone how they feel or what to feel is just not the way to do it.

“I’m not even talking about some of you commenting to me, I’m talking about how you comment to and on each other.

“Everybody is different. Literally. And every story and journey is different.

“Pregnancy is not a competition. Pregnancy is not who is doing it better or right because not one way works for everyone.

“I can only speak on the first trimester fully and I believe however s*** or amazing or awful or scary or joyful it is. Gratitude is always there as a given.

“But we are allowed to feel. We are allowed to do it however WE want. We got this.”