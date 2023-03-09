Paris Hilton has always desperately wanted twins.

The hotel heiress, 42, had her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum via surrogate with her 42-year-old venture capitalist husband Carter Reum in January after her agonising bid to have a child with IVF, and she has now told how she dreamed of having two babies herself.

She says in her upcoming autobiography ‘Paris: The Memoir’, an extract of which has been published by Time magazine: “I’ve always wanted twins: a boy and a girl. ‘It’s possible,’ our doctor said. ‘In a perfect world... .‘”

Adding how her life is not as “perfect as it looks” despite her millions and happy marriage, Paris added: “If only my world were as perfect as it looks. For so many people, having babies is like plug and play, right?

“That’s how it seems, anyway. And when you want a baby, it seems like everyone around you is getting pregnant. It sucks, but I’m not alone in this either. There are so many young women at the fertility doctor’s office, so many families waiting to happen.”

Paris also reveals in her book how her IVF treatment was so gruelling she was prescribed attention deficit disorder medications during it.

She said about the process: “Month after month of injections, several egg-harvesting procedures, more IVF injections, new ADHD meds, my natural state of chaos – it was a lot. The shots are painful.

“At times, I felt like I couldn’t take it anymore.”

Paris added she came to the conclusion the abuse she suffered at the schools for troubled teens she was sent to had impacted too strongly on her body and she hadn’t “healed” enough to have a child.

She said: “I had to confront the fact that my mind and body had never fully healed – and probably never will fully heal – from the trauma I went through as a teenager.”