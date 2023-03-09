Prince Harry surprised Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with cupcakes on International Women's Day.

The 38-year-old royal - who has been married to the former 'Suits' actress since 2018 and now lives in LA with her - reportedly decided to surprise his wife on the annual feminist holiday on Thursday (08.03.23) with a dozen vegan desserts as she celebrated with her girlfriends from her Archewell foundation over lunch in West Hollywood.

A source told PEOPLE: "She seemed really happy and was laughing a lot. I still can't believe it was her. She's even prettier in real life! [I heard her say] 'This is from my husband. He was asking for everyone!'"

On the day, Harry - who has children Prince Archie, three, and 21-month old Princess Lili with Meghan - was speaking at at BetterUp's Uplift summit in San Francisco where he paid tribute to the "strong, confident" women in his life.

He said: "For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day. Then you have kids. Kids ground you. The longer you've been around, the more filters you have in life.

g I've been lucky enough to be surrounded by strong, empowered, confident women all my life. I wish that more women would have higher leadership roles. Less testosterone in the room - which I think would be a good thing."

What's more, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished all their followers a Happy International Women's Day with a message on their website as they urged them to "celebrate" women everywhere.

The message read: "Happy International Women's day to all of you! Whether donating your time, funds or helping a woman in your community, let's all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day."