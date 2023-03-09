Lewis Capaldi is to release a tell-all documentary with Netflix.

The 26-year-old singer has teamed up with the streaming giant as well as BMG and Pulse Films to release a one-off special titled 'Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now', which has been four years in the making and will chart his rise to fame and groundbreaking chart success as well as his personal struggles.

In a statement, he said: "I'm pretty terrified for people to see this documentary if I’m quite honest, but I’m also really proud of it. I hope you enjoy it."

Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman, the film will see the 'Before You Go' hitmaker return to his Scottish roots and reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind and will explore the topic of mental health as well as the "pressures" of fame.

Sam Bridger, Head of Music Film at Pulse Films said: “This started out as a film about the process of creating the ‘difficult second album’, but ended up being an astonishingly unguarded portrait of the pressures of fame on young shoulders, exploring one of the great conversations of our age - mental health. Such unfiltered access to one of the biggest stars on the planet is testament to the bravery of Lewis and his team who invited us into their world, and the incredible trust and storytelling instincts of Director Joe Pearlman, Producer Alice Rhodes and the production team.’

Stuart Souter, BMG Vice President Films said: “This is much more than just a music film. With the support of his family, Lewis has opened up in a unique way. Just like his music, we are confident that it will connect with people around the world”.

'Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now' is a BMG presents, in association with Quickfire Films, and Pulse Films production and will be released on April 5th.

Lewis's second studio album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent ' will be released on April 19th.