Seal likes to think that his daughter Leni got her "humility" from himself and Heidi Klum.

The 60-year-old singer - whose real name is Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel - is adoptive father to 18-year-old Leni with supermodel Heidi, 49, and explained that as the budding star follows in the footsteps of her mother he is "so proud" of the way she moves through life.

He told E! News: "I'm so proud of everything that Leni has done. But I'm more proud of everything that she is. She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is..

"I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have—between her mother myself—that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful."

The 'Kiss From a Rose' hitmaker - who adopted Leni in 2009 in the years after Heidi had split from her biological father Flavio Briatore and went on to have Henry, 17, Johan 16, and 13-year-old Lou with the 'America's Got Talent' judge - called it quits with Heidi in 2014 but his comments come just days after she also heaped praise on the burgeoning model as she admitted she was "very proud" of how her daughter is balancing her career and her studies.

She said: "I'm very proud of my daughter and her modelling. And she's studying at the same time, she's juggling already!"

Before allowing her to pursue a modelling career at the age of 16, Heidi previously explained that Leni - who has now starred in campaigns for brands such as Dolce and Gabanna and graced the cover of Vogue - had been approached for fashion work since childhood but held off until she felt comfortable putting her in the public eye.

She said: "She's old enough now. I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do. "Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do.

"The industry is great and I love it and I've been in it for over 20 years but it's also, it's a lot of traveling, it's different. You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very

strong."