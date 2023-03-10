Brian Austin Green will support his ex-wife Megan Fox "no matter what."

The 49-year-old actor - who now has nine-month-old son with 'Dancing with the Stars' professional - was married to the 'Transformers' star from 2010 until 2021 and has Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and six-year-old Journey with her but following reports that she is having issues with current fiance Machine Gun Kelly, admitted that while he has "no opinion" about her private life, he will continue to stay on her side for the sake of the children.

A source told UsWeekly: "Brian is grateful he’s in a really good place with Megan and supports her no matter what. He is staying out of her private life because it’s none of his business and doesn’t concern him. When it comes to Megan, his only concern is the boys they share. "

The news comes just days after it was claimed that the 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker and Megan had been having therapy sessions via Zoom over their relationship, even though just weeks earlier the brunette beauty had quashed rumours that her husband-to-be had been unfaithful to her with one of his bandmates.

An insider said: " “(They are) talking to a couples therapist every day via Zoom Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any

permanent decisions.”

Megan deleted her Instagram account after wiping all photos of the rapper from her feed, but returned to the platform on February 19 to declare there had been no “third party interference” between the couple.

She posted: “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”