Brooke Shields has admitted her teenage daughters were angry with her for not warning them about the dark content of her new documentary.

The actress faces the cameras in new film 'Pretty Baby' in which she discusses her life as a child star and being sexualised as a young girl as well as a horrific incident in 1987 when she was raped - and Brooke says it got a healthy conversation stated with Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16.

She told PEOPLE: "You know I thought I did [teach them a lot], but there's a lot in the documentary they did not know about with which I got in trouble with them for because they were mad that I didn't inform them about everything

"But needless to say, it opened up some other conversations."

Brooke added she hopes the documentary will help other young women who find themselves in dangerous situations.

She went on: "I think times have changed a great deal, but I think it's important that we have that dialogue. I have young girls, and we didn't have social media and TikTok, and that's a whole other animal. And it's been happening since the dawn of time, and it's more dangerous than ever.

"So these kinds of conversations are really important to have for our young women because we need to be honest about what we're facing and how to find our own agency. And we need these young women to find their own agency as early as possible."

Brooke’s documentary, out on Hulu later this year, is in two parts, with the first examining the sexualisation she experienced as a young age. In her role in ‘Pretty Baby’ aged 11, Brooke appeared naked as a child prostitute with a then-29-year-old Keith Carradine. At 15, she appeared in two more films, ‘The Blue Lagoon’ and ‘Endless Love’, that included sex and nudity. She also did a nude photoshoot at age 10. Brooke – married to tennis champion Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999 before getting wed to screenwriter Christopher Hardy, the father of her two daughters – has said she didn’t lose her virginity until the age of 22 due to a lack of self-confidence.