The Danish public broadcaster has advised staff not to use TikTok.

DR - the nickname of the Danish Broadcasting Corporation - say they issued the warning after a security review from the country’s Centre for Cyber Security and making them the first news organisation to do so.

Reporters who require access to the app for their research must now seek permission to scroll the app via the broadcaster’s designated “TikTok phones”.

Niels Ammitzboll, a DR executive, said: “All employees are now advised against using and installing TikTok on work phones.

"In order to ensure that you can continue to work journalistically with the media when necessary, separate mobile phones are now purchased for TikTok use."

TikTok - which is run out of Singapore but is owned by the Chinese-based company ByteDance - is the subject of increased scrutiny from institutions across Europe and the United States amid worries they could be ordered to hand over user data to the Chinese government.

Amid other institutions like the US federal government and the European Commission, both regional branches of the video-sharing app - which boasts more than one billion global users - have announced plans to up trust in via Project Clover and Project Texas.

Previously, a TikTok spokesperson called the bans "misguided and do nothing to further privacy or security".

Michael Beckerman, a head of TikTok’s US public policy, worried about becoming a “pawn” in “geopolitical” tensions.

He said: "It would be hard to deny that we're caught up in those very broad geopolitics that really have nothing to do with us.

"Almost all the major tech companies also have engineers in China."