Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori took his daughter North West to Universal Studios Hollywood this week.

The rapper and his partner - who staged an informal wedding ceremony in Los Angeles in January - spent some quality time with his eldest child on Thursday (09.03.23) by taking the nine year old on a fun trip to the theme park in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Kanye - who has North, as well as Saint, six, Chicago four, and two-year-old Psalm with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - was pictured wearing a black hat and matching mask which covered his entire face as he walked around the park with Bianca and his daughter.

It was a busy day for the couple as hours earlier they were pictured out in Los Angeles on a shopping trip with fashion designer Guillermo Andrade - who is the co-founder of LA streetwear store 424.

The trio were pictured walking around Melrose Place together and stopping for lunch at a food truck where Bianca is said to have picked up some bagels.

Kanye split from his wife Kim last year and he is said to have staged his surprise wedding ceremony with Bianca just two months after his previous marriage was dissolved. It's believed the union is not legally recognised because the pair have not filed a marriage certificate.

Kim was reportedly in the dark about his wedding.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper: "It was completely private and a surprise to the world, there is no way Kim knew. And Bianca's family found out when the rest of the world did.

"But Ye had talked about having a wife again for months, living a Christian life, and cleaning up his wrongdoings.

"They snuck off, Ye cut his phone off and they made it happen and resurfaced married."