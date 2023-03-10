Michael B. Jordan is in talks with Amazon for a 'Creed' universe.

The 36-year-old actor is said to be holding conversations with the studio about capitalising on the popularity of the 'Rocky' spin-off franchise although details are scarce about which projects are being discussed.

Amazon recently acquired MGM and is hoping to develop both film and TV projects in the series – which stars Jordan as boxer Adonis 'Donnie' Creed.

'Creed III' has had a successful opening at the box office and set a franchise record with its $58.7 million debut. It is the first movie in the franchise that does not feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa.

A 'Drago' spin-off movie is in development at MGM that will centre on Rocky's Russian foe Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), who was introduced in 'Creed II'.

There had been rumours that the 'Drago' project could be a TV series but the intention remains to keep it as a film. A script has been commissioned but no further progress has been made on the flick.

Michael recently hinted that he is keen to make more 'Creed' movies after directing 'Creed III'.

He said: "Building the 'Creed' universe is something that I'm really excited about."

Jordan made his debut behind the camera on the new movie and paid tribute to the cast and crew that had helped him make the picture.

The 'Just Mercy' star said: "This journey over the last three years has been incredible. Never thought I could do what y'all say I did. I couldn't have done that without the people that I just named in this incredible, incredible cast. It's a team effort.

"Every day I tried to show up and I wanted to impress them. I wanted to let them know that I wasn't doing it just to do the job. And finding the truth within the 'Creed' family was really, really important to us.

"So, thank you, guys, so much for having my back every step of the way, even when it's difficult."