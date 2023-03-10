Millie Bobby Brown uses "animal healing" to relax.

The 'Stranger Things' star has opened up about her busy life and revealed she makes the most of her days off by spending time with her pets as well as watching movies, and studying for a college degree that helps her "detach" from her "emotional" acting career.

In an interview for Seventeen magazine, she explained: "I think animal healing is something that I've always found a lot of interest in. Winding down really consists of just taking my makeup off, taking care of my skin, and hanging out with my animals, watching movies with the people that I love.

"I think it's so hard - for me, specifically - to sit down and be still for a minute. So, it's nice that in those moments of stillness, you have people around you, dogs, humans, whatever that may be."

She has also enrolled for an online course in human services with Purdue University in Indiana and revealed college is "going great" as it helps her decompress when she's not working.

Millie added: "With my job being so emotional, it's really nice to just be able to detach from that and learn about something that's really interesting for me.

"I'm really aware of how privileged I am to have that access to education and to learn more about the things that I want to learn about, and then help others in retrieving that education in communities and areas that young people aren't able to access curriculums. It's just a circle that keeps giving."