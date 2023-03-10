Seth Rogen believes not having children has helped him be more successful.

The 'Fabelmans' actor married Lauren Miller in 2011 after dating for seven years and the couple opted not to start a family, something the 40-year-old star believes has allowed him to focus more of his time and energy on his career and creative pursuits.

Speaking on 'The Diary of a CEO' podcast, he said of not having kids: "That has helped me succeed as well, definitely."

Explaining how he can give his work more focus, he added: "[Because] there’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children."

Seth admitted he and Lauren have often been told they'd be happier if they were parents, but he insisted they've never regretted their decision because they can do "whatever [they] want".

He said: "Some people want kids. Some people don’t want kids.

"Honestly, you just are told, you go through life, you get married, you have kids. That’s what happens. And me and my wife, neither of us were like that. Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids.

"We are in the prime of our lives. We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before."

The 'Long Shot' actor joked he and Lauren get more "active enjoyment" from their child-free status than their friends who have kids get from their lives.

He laughed: "Me and my wife seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids."