'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' has five new DLC characters.

Birdo is the latest addition with the fourth DLC, with four more playable racers on the way, though their identities are unknown.

However, we do know they are from old 'Mario Kart' games.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch recently became the first console to have 10 different games sell more than 15 million copies.

The hybrid console - which launched in 2017 - has set a new record across all consoles.

The games include 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe', 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons', 'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Pokemon Violet' and 'Let's Go Eevee' and 'Pikachu'.

What's more, in an earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022, it was revealed that the Switch had shifted more than 122 million consoles worldwide, making it the third best-selling console of all time behind The Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2.

The latter two sold 154 million and 155 million units, respectively, during that period.

Meanwhile, Nintendo UK has opened a new Twitter account for its My Nintendo Store.

The gaming giant launched its @MyNintendoUK Twitter handle in January.

The account - which is specifically for the My Nintendo Store in the UK and Ireland - is set to be used to share updates about new releases and special edition pre-orders.