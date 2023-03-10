Windows 7 and 8 are no longer supported on 'Fortnite'.

The popular survival game has just launched its cyberpunk-themed 'Mega' season, however, those who are not on Windows 10 or higher won't be able to play on PC.

Players were previously warned that: "As previously announced, starting with Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2, players will be required to use Windows 10 or higher in order to continue playing Fortnite natively on PC in an officially supported manner. Windows 7 and 8 will be officially unsupported in Fortnite."

However, it's worth noting, that players can use Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service for the title. While the game is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Meanwhile, ‘Fortnite’ players have a new app to share clips from their games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Epic Games recently released Postparty – a new iOS and Android app to help with video sharing – that makes it easier to save, edit, and share footage.

The 'Fortnite’ team said in a blog post: “Did a teammate shockwave an enemy your way so you could finish them off with a snowball? Or maybe you narrowly escaped defeat with a Dirt Bike getaway?

“No matter what achievement you just pulled off, make sure you never forget it by capturing a clip to share with others!”