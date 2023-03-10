'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' has allegedly been delayed again.

The upcoming video game - which is based on the DC movies - will see players take on the roles of Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Deadshot (a.k.a. Floyd Lawton), Captain Boomerang (a.k.a. Digger Harkness) and King Shark (a.k.a. Nanaue) as they all join forces to take down DC superhero Batman.

The game - which was officially confirmed in 2020 - was originally set to be released in 2022, but was postponed until "spring 2023", before getting a release date of May 26.

At the time, Creative director and co-founder of Rocksteady Studios Sefton Hill announced: “We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.”

However, this week, Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier claimed a development source told him it's been hit by another delay.

He tweeted: "For what it's worth, a delay like this is mainly for polish, not to overhaul the core gameplay that caused the backlash. Suicide Squad started off as a Game as a Service and will remain one short of a complete reboot, which would require a much longer delay."

Rocksteady is yet to officially announce a delay and no new release date is known at this time.

In a recent trailer - which showcases the battle that ensues throughout the gameplay - Batman can be heard saying: "I am Vengance, I am the Knight, I am Batman" as he rises against his opponents in the animation.

What's more, the game has been dedicated to the memory of Kevin Conroy who voiced the character of Batman over the course of several decades but passed away last month at the age of 66 as he reprises his role one last time.

A press release read: "Debuted during The Game Awards, the video features the Squad’s initial encounter with The Dark Knight and closes with a tribute to Kevin Conroy, the beloved actor who passed away last month. As the iconic voice of the Caped Crusader in the Batman: Arkham videogame series, Batman: The Animated Series and countless other DC projects, Conroy returns to Rocksteady’s Arkhamverse one final time and reprises his role as Batman in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League'."

The closing shot of the trailer reads: "Thank you, Kevin" in block capitals, with a silhouette of Batman placed underneath.

'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' will be released across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.