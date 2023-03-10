Silicon Valley Bank share price dip causes international financial consequences.

The key investor - which was largely unknown outside of the tech sector - to many start-ups losing $1.8 in value has led to a domino effect across the industry, which has promoted a wave of panic across firms.

Some have labelled the slump “crazy” as the bank - which is roughly 40 years old - as it happened so quickly.

Hannah Chelkowski, Blank Ventures founder told BBC News: "It's crazy how it's just unravelled like this. The interesting thing is that it's the most start-up friendly bank and supported start-ups so much through Covid. Now VCs are telling their portfolio companies to pull their funds.

"It's brutal.”

The reduction in value comes after the closure of another lender, Silvergate Capital, which has raised several questions about the issues faced by the financing of tech firms.

The crisis at SVB’s knock-on effect included HSBC shares dropping by more five per cent and more than three per cent at Barclays.

Experts in Silicon Valley have warned the problem was due to uncertainty around the “hike in interest rates”.

Ray Wang, founder and CEO of the consultancy firm Constellation Research said: "The banks are casualties of the hike in interest rates.

"Nobody at Silicon Valley Bank and in a lot of places thought that these interest rate hikes would have lasted this long. And I think that's really what happened. They bet wrong."

Russ Mould, AJ Bell’s investment director claimed these sorts of incidents "often hint at vulnerabilities in the wider system".

He continued: "The fact SVB's share placing has been accompanied by a fire sale of its bond portfolio raises concerns.

"Lots of banks hold large portfolios of bonds and rising interest rates make these less valuable - the SVB situation is a reminder that many institutions are sitting on large unrealised losses on their fixed-income [bond] holdings."