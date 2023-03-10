Brittany Snow has reflected on a "hard and beautiful" year after splitting from her husband.

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland in January, four months after they announced they were separating, and she's celebrated how "strong" she is now in an Instagram post marking her 37th birthday on Thursday (09.03.23).

She wrote: "This year has been hard and beautiful.

"As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew (except my back seems weaker and hurts way more.) I am so grateful for all these days. Thank you for the birthday love my friends (sic)".

Brittany cited irreconcilable differences when she filed for divorce earlier this year.

The former couple have a pre-nuptial agreement agreement in place, which will determine how their assets are split and she also asked for attorney fees to be divided between them.

The couple became engaged in 2019 and later tied the knot at a ceremony in Malibu, California in March 2020.

The pair announced the news of their break-up on their Instagram accounts back in September with a joint statement, in which the actress said they had made the “difficult” decision to part ways.

Alongside a black and white image of the couple cuddling on a train, she wrote: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. “We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”