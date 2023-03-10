Mae Muller is undergoing intensive training as she prepares to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The pop star was unveiled as the country's 2023 entry on Thursday (09.03.23) ahead of the event which is being held in Liverpool, England on May 13 on behalf of war-torn Ukraine - and Mae has now revealed she's working hard every day to get ready for the big show.

In an interview with the BBC's Scott Mills on 'Eurovision 2023: Meet the UK Act', she explained: "We're working on it every day, vocal training, choreo [choreography], it's gotta be big."

Mae will be performing her track 'I Wrote A Song' following on from the 2022 entry Sam Ryder who came in second place with his offering 'Space Man' and she's hoping to continue the UK's success.

She went on: "I said yes straight away. I don't think it's get much bigger than Eurovision ... I just love Sam. He did the best job and I think he really put us in a whole new light. I definitely want to carry it on."

Mae also explained the lyrics in her track insisting 'I Wrote A Song' is about trying to find the positive after a break-up instead of seeking revenge. She added: "After you go through a break-up, a relationship or a friendship, its easy to want revenge. I thought how can I turn a negative feeling into a positive."

The singer added of the Eurovision Song Contest venue in Liverpool: "Can I just tell you, I'm sure you already know. The Liverpudlins know how to have a good time, they just gave me the best energy."