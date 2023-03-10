Ziwe Fumudoh loves 'a spacious bag'

Published
2023/03/10 15:15 (GMT)

Ziwe Fumudoh loves sporting “a spacious bag”.

The ‘Ziwe’ host needs a roomy handbag to “carry” all her belongings like her “disposable camera” while bopping around Paris Fashion Week.

The 31-year-old comedian told Elle.co.uk: “Purses! I love a spacious bag. It’s the only way I’m able to carry my disposable camera.”

Ziwe admitted to having a “strict workout regime” to maintain her rocking bod.

She said: “I’m not going to lie to y’all, I have a strict workout regimen. I do kickboxing classes on YouTube and I start each day with a hearty meal of macarons.”

The queen of satire - who regularly makes A-listers uncomfortable about their white privilege in the funniest way on her Showtime chat show that has featured Drew Barrymore, Phoebe Bridgers and Julia Fox - loved the skimpy Miu Miu outfit she wore to their show, complete with white bra crop top despite the potential “HR complaints” it could ignite.

Ziwe said: “I love that the outfit was comfortable. I believe in function over form. I would wear this skirt set to work—zipping up the coat to stave off any HR complaints—and then I would wear it to the club with my little bra out.”

She confessed she “already” knew she was going to love the Italian fashion house’s team-up with New Balance as she spent her childhood near a factory of the athletic brand.

She said: “I grew up near a New Balance factory, so you already know I loved this Miu Miu by New Balance collab.”

© BANG Media International

ziwefumudoh phoebebridgers juliafox drewbarrymore

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended