Johnny Depp, Eric Clapton and Sir Rod Stewart and many more are expected to perform at a pair of Jeff Beck tribute concerts.

The two shows at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 22 and May 23, will see a portion of the money made from ticket sales go to the Folly Wildlife Rescue based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, which Beck and Hollywood star Depp visited last year amid their joint tour in support of their LP, '18'.

The likes of Billy Gibbons, Gary Clark Jr, Imelda May, Joss Stone, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and Doyle Bramhall, are also hoping to take part in the tribute.

However, the full line-up will be revealed closer to the dates.

The shows are being organised by guitar hero Clapton and Beck's widow Sandra Cash.

Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson from the Jeff Beck Band are also expected to perform.

The music legend died at the age of 78 on January 10, after a battle with bacterial meningitis and he was remembered in a star-studded funeral at St Mary's Church in Sutton, south London on February 3.

Attendees included Rod, Ronnie Wood and Sir Tom Jones as well as reclusive pop star Kate Bush, Led Zeppelin rocker Jimmy Page and Bob Geldof.

There were performances by Joss, Imelda and Beth Orton who reportedly sang alongside a local choir.

Beck shot to fame as part of the Yardbirds in the 60s. The legendary guitarist replaced Clapton in the group before he teamed up with Rod to form the Jeff Beck Group.

Beck's innovative approach to making music influenced a host of well-known artists during the 60s and beyond, including Sir Paul McCartney and the laet Jimi Hendrix.

Tickets will go on sale on March 15 at 10am available from the venue and BookingsDirect.com.

And a pre-sale takes place from 10am on March 14. To register for the pre-sale had to www.seetickets.com/register/jeff-beck-2023.