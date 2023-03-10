Lewis Capaldi has shared a crude TikTok duet with Ed Sheeran, in which he sings about getting sexual with an ex-girlfriend.

The 'Pointless' singer is known for his goofy antics on the video-sharing platform, but he's taken it one step further by including a clip of superstar pal Ed strumming out the guitar part of one of his unreleased songs as he makes up X-rated lyrics to the tune.

He begins: "Okay right, Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran here we go, let's do this."

Lewis - who previously dated 'Love Island' star Paige Turley and was recently linked to actress Ellie MacDowall - then sings: "Back when you were mine I used to suck up on your t*** but now baby you're gone you know I miss you.

Struggling to keep a straight face, Lewis continued: "Every now and then I think about your p**** lips, crying all night long into my tissues.

"I do dumb s*** when I'm mad. Sorry that I killed your dad - but can you still call me back."

At the time of writing, the video has had two million views and Ed has yet to react to the clip.

The pair are known to have banter with each other in the press.

The Scottish star previously moaned the house that the 'Shape of You' hitmaker advised him to buy is a “money pit”.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer snapped up the £1.6 million farmhouse on the outskirts of Glasgow on the advice of Ed back in 2020, after deciding to move out of his parents' home during the COVID-19 lockdown. However since moving into the five-bedroom mansion, located 30 miles away from his mum and dad’s home in West Lothian, it’s had to undergo major renovations after being branded a “hell hole”.

The 26-year-old star was confined to a flat whilst the place underwent a makeover after he deemed it inhabitable as he hated the décor and the smell of “fags and dogs”.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in December, he said: "I bought a house. It was sent to me by Ed Sheeran. He sent me... He didn't send me a house, but he… he sent me the link to it. We became quite close over lockdown, I was asking a lot of questions about second records and blah blah blah, picking his brain a lot. And then I was talking about buying a house and I was like, ‘Oh, I'm going to move into this place. I'm looking for places around Glasgow.'

"And then he sent me a link, and I was, ‘Oh, this place looks amazing.’ I went and looked at it... and I was like, ‘This is great.’ I didn't maybe look around enough, I didn't smell it. Yeah, I got very excited. And I'm here to tell you, the house is a f****** s***hole. Yeah, it's a money pit, and it has been the bane of my existence for the last couple of months.”

Earlier last year, the ‘Forget Me’ singer was given the green light to convert old stables into a gym and build an extension which will include a swimming pool, spa, sauna, media room and home cinema.