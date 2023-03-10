Sarah Silverman has declared comedy is not "evergreen" and comedians need to constantly adapt their humour.

The 'School of Rock' star admits she often cringes at her old jokes which she now sees as offensive but she's determined to keep "growing and changing" to improve herself and her stand-up.

Speaking on CBC Radio One’s 'Q with Tom Power' show, she explained: "Gee, comedy is not evergreen. If you’re not looking back at what you did 10 years ago and cringing, you’re probably doing something wrong."

She went on to talk about her 2005 stand-up special 'Jesus Is Magic', saying: "There’s, like, N-word, hard R, the R-word, is that enough to say? M-word for little person," before adding: "I’m not saying this out of fear, but just out of being mindful because once you learn something, you can’t un-ring that bell unless you decide you’re going to just know something cuts people and say it anyway."

Sarah went on to insist everyone needs to learn from the past and move forward - especially when it comes to accepting the use of different pronouns.

She added: "I’m into growing, changing, all that s***, I’m into it but people ... it is a human instinct to be very afraid of change … even just with how upset people are about pronouns is like, so odd to me, and they’re very funny I mean listen, I want to get your pronouns right, I’m so down with it and I f*** up maybe 100 per cent of the time, but I’m trying, and I know it will eventually be without thought."

The comedian previously spoke out against cancel culture - insisting those who have done wrong need to be forgiven and allowed to learn from their mistakes.

Speaking on an episode of 'The Sarah Silverman Podcast', she explained: "Without a path to redemption, when you take someone, you found a tweet they wrote seven years ago or a thing that they said, and you expose it and you say, this person should be no more, banish them forever ... If we don't give these people a path to redemption, then they're going to go where they are accepted, which is the motherf****** dark side."